RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former Gov. Pat McCrory said any flattery by politicians of Vladimir Putin is unacceptable and can be used as dangerous Russian propaganda.

McCrory is running in what is proving to be a highly contentious Republican primary for North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat.

He sat down with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen to talk about the crisis in Ukraine, the supply chain, the cost of fuel and the pending Supreme Court decision on abortion.