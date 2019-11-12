McDonald’s is ringing in the holiday season with new McFlurry flavor

(CNN Newsource) – McDonald’s is rolling out its first new seasonal McFlurry in seven years.

The seasonal special? Snickerdoodle!

The fast food chain said it wanted to give customers something special to celebrate the holidays.

The sweet treat combines vanilla soft serve ice cream and crunchy crumbles of sweet cinnamon cookies.

The snickerdoodle McFlurry is available this week through the Uber Eats app.

After that, it’s set to hit menus worldwide for a limited time.

