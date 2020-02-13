Measure to end conversion therapy moves to the full Oklahoma House

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) – The discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children would be prohibited in Oklahoma under a bill approved by a Republican-led legislative committee.

In a bipartisan vote Wednesday, the House committee voted 10-4 to send the bill to the full House.

The measure would add conversion therapy to a list of unprofessional conduct by various medical and behavioral health providers.

Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The American Psychological Association has said it isn’t based on science and is harmful to mental health.