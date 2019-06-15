Suspect foiled by Mebane boy with machete escapes hospital, is on the run

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect who was cut by a boy who fought back with a machete during a Mebane home invasion Friday has fled an area hospital and authorities are now asking for help finding him, Orange County deputies said Saturday afternoon.

Jataveon Dashawn Hall, 19, was injured when 11-year-old Braydon Smith struck him in the head with a machete while Hall was trying to steal electronics from the boy’s home in Mebane, deputies and reports said.

When Hall realized he was bleeding, he dropped the electronics, left the house, and fled in a vehicle with another man and a woman who were outside, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Hall was later found by deputies at the emergency room at UNC Hospital in Hillsborough.

UNC Hospital in Hillsborough transferred Hall to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill because of his severe wound, deputies said.

“Hospital police were notified. They were to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office prior to discharging Hall at which time deputies would pick Hall up and take him before a magistrate where … warrants would be served,” deputies said in the news release.

However, Hall fled the hospital sometime Friday “against medical advice,” deputies said.

“Shortly before 8 p.m. Friday night, a nurse entered Hall’s room and discovered his bed empty. A review of videotape showed him walking out of the hospital wearing a hospital gown, blue socks and carrying what appeared to be a cup of water” the news release on Saturday said.

His head was wrapped in a bandage when he walked out of the hospital. The SBI and the US Marshalls are assisting in the search for Hall.

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have established a close patrol in the area of the 11-year-old’s home for their protection until Hall is arrested.

Anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts, this crime, or any other crime are urged to contact the OCSO at (919) 245-2900 or call 911 immediately.

