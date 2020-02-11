Mebane man accused of choking woman with disability, throwing her to the ground

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after assaulting a woman with a disability, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:44 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a home at Pine Lake Mobile Home Park at 2422 S. N.C. 119 in Mebane.

At the scene, a woman told deputies that George Baker Beale, 62, had assaulted her during an argument.

The woman said Beale grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the floor while choking her, police say.

She said the man then sat on her to keep her from getting up, according to an arrest report.

Deputies also spoke with a woman who says she witnessed the attack.

Beale was arrested and charged with felony assault on an individual with a disability.

He received a $25,000 secured bond.

