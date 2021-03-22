Meet CBS 17’s Rod Carter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Monday, CBS 17 welcomes Rod Carter as our new evening and 11 p.m. anchor.

Rod comes to Raleigh after working at CBS 17’s sister station in Tampa, Florida, WFLA.

Rod will join Angela Taylor and Wes Hohenstein every weekday night at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and then at 11 p.m.

Rod is a proud graduate of Florida A&M University in Tallahassee and is a a life member of the FAMU National Alumni Association.

He coaches and guides upcoming journalists as a mentor.

For years he has been the lead teacher for the NABJ-FAMU Journalism Short Course, instructing students in broadcast during an intensive weekend course.

Rod was awarded the Kappa Tau Alpha (KTA) Hall of Fame Award from the University of South Florida, Zimmerman School of Advertising and Mass Communications.

Rod is on the board of the National Association of Black Journalists, as Region III Director.

You can like Rod on Facebook and follow him on Twitter.