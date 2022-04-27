RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With masking restrictions on public transportation now out the window, more people are getting the travel itch.

AAA reports their travel booking data shows that reservations for flights, rental cars, cruises and hotels for Memorial Day are up 122 percent over last year.

When is the best time to book?

AAA data showed people looking to save money should hold off on booking flights for a few more weeks. People booking flights 28 to 60 days out will pay an average of $470 per ticket. Two weeks before Memorial Day could cost closer to $445, according to AAA.

You will not want to cut it too close. AAA’s data says people waiting until the week of Memorial Day weekend to book will pay almost double in airfare.

What is the most expensive day to fly?

The day you choose to fly could play a role in how much you pay. For AAA, Saturday has historically been the cheapest day to fly but it is the most expensive this year.

As with any holiday weekend, flexibility is key. Checking off-peak hours or days to fly or nontraditional Memorial Day destinations could also save a few dollars.

Top 10 Memorial Day destinations