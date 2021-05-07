Memorial service for couple killed in Watauga County planned for Saturday

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A private memorial service for a couple who was killed by a family member at a home in Watauga County last week is being held this Saturday.

The memorial service for George and Michelle Ligon will be organized by the Jenkins Funeral Home.

“Flowers are accepted and appreciated. Contributions can be made to Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church at 1218 Main St., Blowing Rock, NC 28605, NAMI NC online; or catch a fish, walk the beach, adopt a pet, watch a sunset, help a friend, give a hug or make someone laugh and think of George and Michelle,” the funeral home said.

George Ligon never met a stranger. He loved life, family, laughter, and fun. He always took the time to listen if someone needed a friend. He had a big smile, a warm heart, and great hugs. He served as Branch Manager of Terminix of the Triad for more than 20 years, according to his obituary.

George was a member of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock. He loved the

Lord, Appalachian State sports, Tarheel basketball, fishing trips, the beach, Merle Fest, and being with Michelle.

From July 2010 until her passing, Michelle served as Director of Public Relations and Social Media at Explore Boone. In 2017 Michelle was awarded the Sue W. Wilmoth Award for the Advancement of Tourism, recognizing her work on ExploreBoone.com.

Michelle and George Ligon met in 2004 and George quickly became a dear friend to the whole family. They were married on August 5, 2006. They had 15 wonderful years together. Michelle constantly promoted the Boone/Watauga area. She loved volunteering, especially for Horn in the West. She made period dresses to wear as she served as an attendant at various events. George was supportive, made chili to sell, and helped Michelle plant a beautiful flower display on the property.

George and Michelle Ligon were fatally shot by Isaac Alton Barnes, 32, who was Michelle’s son, last week inside their Watauga County home. Barnes also died at the scene.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that five people total were killed, including two deputies. They’ve been identified as Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox.

A memorial service for the two deputies was held on Thursday.

Watauga County Sgt. Chris Ward was responding to the home off Hardaman Circle for a welfare check along with Deputy Logan Fox. They were trying to find someone who didn’t show up for work on Wednesday. Both were shot when they entered the home.

Barnes was reportedly shooting at law enforcement into the night, ending over 11 hours later.

The memorial service for George and Michelle Ligon will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at Boone United Methodist Church. FOX 46 Charlotte will stream the services online at FOX46.com.