RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of state and county officials gathered in Raleigh Thursday for a meeting of the North Carolina Crime Commission.

One of the topics discussed was Medicaid expansion. The commission got an update from the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

One of the concerns brought up was how this expansion would help provide access to mental health services.

Sheriffs from different counties across the state say mental health is a big issue as lots of people who end up in jail are people dealing with mental health issues.

“I really, really think we need to have a robust discussion on how we can get those dollars helping these folks sooner than later,” said Orange County Sheriff and Chairman of the NC Sheriff’s Association, Charles Blackwood.

Another topic brought up was the commission’s criminal justice analysis report which had a big focus on vehicle theft.

It states from 2020 to 2022, 61,850 vehicles were reported stolen in North Carolina with a slight increase in vehicles stolen year over year.

The report also states a total of 1,023 firearms were stolen in vehicle theft incidents between 2020 and 2022.

Sheriff Blackwood says the goal is to work together to come up with solutions.

“The first thing that’s needed with all of our government right now is to really be able to sit down and talk to one another. Whether it be COVID or the results of COVID, people have kind of gone to their silos and we have lost the ability to sit down and talk with each other with one another in a rational way,” said Blackwood.