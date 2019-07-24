Michigan K-9 officer hit by vehicle, killed

DICKSON TONSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office says its K-9 officer has died after being hit by a vehicle.

Sheriff John O’Hagan said a few hours after finishing his shift, K-9 Beno was accidentally hit by a passing vehicle in Dickson Township. The 2-year-old German shepherd died at the scene.

An undated courtesy photo of Manistee County K-9 Beno with his handler, Deputy Brandon Gillispie. (Manistee County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

O’Hagan said Beno was a beloved member of the force who was certified in tracking and arresting suspects, detecting drugs and recovering evidence.

Beno was born in Lask, Poland and began police training at 13 months old. Deputy Brandon Gillispie eventually became his “partner, co-worker, and best friend,” according to the sheriff.

“Beno and his handler shared a love for one another that was truly “something special” to witness. In just over a year of working together, the bond of loyalty they built together was quite evident,” the sheriff said in a Tuesday news release.

An undated courtesy photo of Manistee County K-9 Beno with his handler, Deputy Brandon Gillispie. (Manistee County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

“He touched the lives of so many in just a short period of time. Not only was he a great K-9 who served the citizens of Manistee County well in his working capacity, but he also represented the agency by showing his social side with visits he made to our local schools, retirement homes, and area events. Without question, Beno had a special place in the heart of our community,” the sheriff stated.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now