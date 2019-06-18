Michigan teachers rally for education funding

LANSING, Mich. (CBS NEWSPATH) – Teachers from all over the Michigan made the trip to Lansing Tuesday morning rallying for education funding.

They are marching to the Capitol to show support for Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to fund schools.

Michigan Education Association is in favor of Whitmer’s plan to implement a “weighted” K thru 12 funding formula, which factors in higher costs for certain students.

It also promises more funding available for special education programs and for the economically disadvantaged and other “at risk” students.

The plan includes $235 million in additional aid which would be a 2.5% jump.

