VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are on the scene after a military helicopter made a “hard landing” on Fort Story in Virginia Beach.
A Public Affairs Officer (PAO) confirmed the landing to 10 On Your Side. The incident happened Thursday afternoon, but the PAO could not confirm when.
Three people were taken to a local hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not made immediately clear.
10 On Your Side spoke off-camera to folks who work on base. They tell us they felt their building shake when the helicopter landed.
Chopper 10 flew above the scene this evening. A black and red tarp was covering the damage. Some pieces of debris were scattered on the pavement.
The PAO repeatedly used the term hard landing. In a hard landing the pilot still has total or partial control of an aircraft opposed to a crash where this is an uncontrolled descent.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.