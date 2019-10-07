Milk, soda more hydrating than water, according to study

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) — As refreshing as water is, it may not be the most hydrating drink choice.
In fact, water may not even crack the top five of the most hydrating drinks out there.
According to a study from Scotland’s St. Andrew’s University, milk, Pedialyte and soda top the list of most hydrating beverages.
Researchers tested the hydration responses of 13 beverages and found that drinks with low amounts of sugar, fat or protein do a better job at keeping the body hydrated for a longer period of time.
The study’s author, Professor Ronald Maughan, said one reason has to do with how our bodies respond to certain beverages.
The top five beverages to keep you hydrated for at least a four hour period are:
- Skim milk
- Oral rehydration solutions (Pedialyte)
- Full fat milk
- Orange juice
- Soda
Water and sparkling water ranked 10th and 11th.
