Missing 3-year-old Alabama girl ‘Cupcake’ found dead in dumpster, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/WNCN/AP) — Police and the FBI said Tuesday night that believe they have discovered the remains of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in a Birmingham dumpster.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said that McKinney, who had been missing, for 10 days, was likely dead.

Smith said remains of the girl, who was kidnapped from a birthday party, were found in a dumpster in town that had been taken to a landfill.

“We found the remains of a child that we believe to be Kamille,” Smith said.

Police had been watching garbage deposits from a certain part of the city, he said.

Smith said police were obtaining murder warrants against two people previously identified as persons of interest in the case, 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown.

WIAT photo

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin asked every resident in Birmingham to stand in solidarity for McKinney’s family.

“More than ever, this family needs us all,” Woodfin said. “So tonight, we mourn as one.”

Woodfin also took the time to speak to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s family.

“To the family of Kamille, I speak on behalf of all the residents and the city and that we know that your pain, your grief, your tears, your anger, your sadness, your many questions and your pain are not ignored,” Woodfin said.

Woodfin encouraged the community to keep McKinney’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

