Missing 3-year-old Virginia girl found dead; mom, boyfriend charged with neglect

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A missing 3-year-old girl out of Wythe County, Virginia has been found dead.

Authorities told WFXR that Rosie Burleson’s body was found in the New River around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The child’s mother, Kimberly Dawn Moore, and her boyfriend, Adrian Neil Puckett, have been arrested. They are both charged with felony child neglect with reckless disregard for life and felony child endangerment.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office says both of them were under the influence of drugs when the 3-year-old went missing.

Police say Moore and Puckett reported the girl was playing outside near New River Trail and wandered off around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The family was visiting a nearby home.

Scene of the search. (Courtesy of WRIC)

The search took more than five and a half hours, and the body was found 100 yards downstream of where law enforcement found child footprints, police said.

More than 100 first responders reported to the scene, including Lead Mines Rescue Squad, Virginia State Police, New River Trail Police, Virginia Conservation Police, Wytheville Police Department, Pulaski Fire Department and Black Diamond Search and Rescue.

Authorities say additional charges are pending against Moore and Puckett.

