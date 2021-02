BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WGHP) – A missing 4-year-old North Carolina girl has been found safe in the Nashville area, multiple law enforcement sources confirm to CBS 17 sister-station WKRN.

Earlier on Wednesday, an Amber Alert was issued for Aubrey Leanne McFarland.

The child was found during a traffic stop in the city of Belle Meade, just outside Nashville.

The child’s father is being taken in for booking in Nashville, according to WKRN.

Charges are unclear at this point.