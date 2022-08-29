CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Just after 2 p.m. Monday, Chapel Hill Police said a man reported missing five days earlier had been found safe.

Police said Henderson resident, Mark A. Allen, 48, was last seen Wednesday at approximately 12 p.m. in the area of Franklin Street boarding a bus to Durham.

Allen was described as 5-feet, 10-inches and 160 pounds and was wearing blue scrubs before being reported missing. Allen was not believed to be in any danger and on Monday police said he was safely located.