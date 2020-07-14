Missing NC teen girl last seen walking her dog 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl and her dog.

Jewel Iriana McKie, 17, left her home on Simsbury Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday with her poodle Leo and has not been seen by her family since.

This behavior is highly irregular of McKie and her family is concerned for her safety, police said.

Jewel is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be in the area of Simsbury Road in Charlotte.

Jewel was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt with dark pants, police said.

Anyone with information on McKie’s location is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911 immediately.

More headlines from CBS17.com: