NC teen reported missing, car later found at work

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Detectives in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who has been missing since Sunday night.

Lindsey Rose Monteleone, 17, was reported missing after she didn’t return to her Asbury Church Road home from work at Papa John’s Pizza in Denver, North Carolina.

Officials say her vehicle was left at the restaurant.

Monteleone is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair with purple dye in it.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Papa John’s work shirt.

Anyone who sees Monteleone or has information on her whereabouts is asked the call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

