Missing NC woman found dead, authorities say

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The search for a 21-year-old North Carolina woman has ended in Craven County.

Authorities discovered the body of Rayna Elizabeth Novash in a wooded area in the northern part of the county Friday.

Novash, of New Bern, was reported missing last Sunday and had no contact with family and friends since June 18. She was last seen in Arapahoe.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death as a homicide.

No information has been released about a cause or manner of death.

Her obituary says that she attended West Craven High School and was engaged to be married.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are also handling the case.

Anyone with information should contact the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office at 252-745-3101.

— WNCN contributed to this report

More headlines from CBS17.com: