Missing swimmer at NC coast is Raleigh man, officials say

John Carmichael “Michael” Healy in a photo from the National Park Service.

HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say that a missing swimmer at the North Carolina coast is from Raleigh.

The U.S. Coast Guard says they have suspended the search for John Carmichael Healy, 60, who vanished Wednesday.

The Coast Guard and other federal, state and local agencies say they searched near the Bonner Bridge throughout Wednesday for Healy, who goes by “Michael.”

Healy’s girlfriend told Dare County 911 that he had gone out on a “boogie board” to swim in the inlet Wednesday morning, but he did not return.

National Park Service Rangers said Saturday they continue to patrol the shoreline for Healy.

According to authorities, Healy was swimming on a boogie board approximately about a mile south of an off-road vehicle ramp. The boogie board was later found in the water between the remaining section of the Bonner Bridge and the Marc Basnight Bridge.

Coast Guard crews worked alongside Dare County, North Carolina Parks Service, Cape Hatteras National Seashore park rangers and North Carolina Marine Patrol.

