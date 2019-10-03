Missouri boy gives birthday money to police

(CNN) – Most 8 year olds want a toy or a party for their birthday, but not Adam Hassan.

The second grader decided to give $100 of his birthday money to police officers in Columbia, Missouri.

When the officers found out, they wanted to give him something in return.

So Adam got a ride to the station, a tour and an assignment.

The special visit means a lot to Adam’s family who is from Somalia.

“A proud mother, like every mother would. I’m very proud of him,” said his mother Amina Mohamed. “As an immigrant from a country that is lawless I appreciate the law and order. And I feel safe going to bed at night.”

“And to have a young man come in here and show support just means the world,” said Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones.

