Missouri city took months to fill in pothole, so man threw it a birthday party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CNN) – Kansas City crews have literally filled thousands and thousands of potholes since they started popping up in January, but many residents say it’s still a big issue.

One man, Frank Sereno, found an unusual way to highlight the problem.

He says he’s called to report a pothole several times, and that was enough that he decided it was time to try something new.

“I’m going to have a celebration for pothole.”

A birthday party.

“I got some cake, lit a candle and had a little birthday party for pothole. He seemed thrilled with the whole idea,” he said.

He posted it on Facebook, much to the amusement of his neighbors.

“I didn’t sing to him, I thought about it, was a little bit warm, so I just got some cake,” he added.

A few blocks away, city workers are filling some of the cracks that formed over the winter.

“I’m glad to see them because there’s three just on this one block that are terrible,” resident Kay Gallardo said.

Maggie Green, a spokesperson for Public Works, says rain has interfered with road repairs this spring.

But the crews are making a push during this stretch of sunshine.

“There’s a lot of potholes still on the list we’re working through,” Green said.

The city says they could get to Sereno’s street as soon as tomorrow.

He hopes he doesn’t have to make another trip to the baker.

