JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) – A Joplin man accused of severely neglecting his mother will serve two years of unsupervised probation.
Fifty-two-year-old Michael Lightner was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to misdemeanor elder abuse.
The Joplin Globe reports prosecutors say Lightner’s mother was found March 7 lying naked in bed covered with waste and suffering from bedsores. She was mentally confused and unable to care for herself, and medical staff estimated it may have been a year since her last bath or shower.
Under the plea deal, a one-year jail sentence was suspended and Lightner was placed on two years of unsupervised probation.
- ‘Do it for Kobe’: Teen wearing No. 24 jersey sinks game-winning shot
- Girlfriend of man who killed his fiancee gets 3 years in prison: ‘I am sorry I did not save Kelsey’
- Robeson County sex offender wanted for failure to report new address, other warrants, deputies say
- Missouri man gets probation in severe neglect of his mother
- Super Bowl score could earn you free pizza
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now