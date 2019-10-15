‘Mo’ named first dog travel agent for Visit North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Ever worry about leaving your four-legged family member at home while you’re on vacation?

Well, thanks to Mo, those worries can be a thing of the past.

Visit North Carolina named 5-year-old Mo, a rescue dog, as their new resident “Dog Travel Agent” to provide “expert travel advice from a canine perspective.”

The nonprofit partner of the Economic Development Partnership of NC even launched its own website for its newest employee.

Mo, a “tourism pioneer,” will deliver trip recommendations from “beach zoomin’ to ‘summit splorin.”.

The website also features an adventure generator and pup-friendly trip ideas.

Visit NC launched the search for its Dog Travel Agent on Aug. 26, National Dog Day.

Mo was selected after a review of videos and written applications from more than 500 candidates.

“Visit North Carolina is thrilled to welcome Mo to our pack,” said Wit Tuttell, executive director of Visit North Carolina said in a press release. “Nearly half of all dog owners now travel with their pets, and Mo will be an effective resource for finding the most welcoming hotels, campgrounds, parks and trails, breweries, restaurants, bakeries and other places that cater to tail-waggers.”

