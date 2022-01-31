Moderna vaccine gets new name following full FDA approval

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN)- With the full approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine also comes a new name. The vaccine will now go by the brand name: Spikevax.

“We are grateful to the U.S. FDA for their thorough review of our application. We are humbled by the role that Spikevax is playing to help end this pandemic,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna.

The “spike” part of the name refers to the spike proteins found on the surface of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

While the name may be new in the U.S., it was first used by the company last year when the vaccine began to gain full approval in other states. Its name was developed by the same company that developed the brand name for Pfizer’s vaccines.

Pfizer announced in December the name is a combination of the words COVID-19, mRNA, community, and immunity.

The company said the name was to highlight the first authorization of an mRNA vaccine and the global efforts that made it possible.

Its vaccine is now marketed as Comirnaty. The name is pronounced (koe-mir-na-tee), harder to pronounce than the more straightforward Spikevax.

Both Comirnaty and Spikevax are the first COVID-19 vaccines to be approved in the U.S. but not the only ones to be re-branded. AstraZeneca’s vaccine now goes by Vaxzevria. Novavax has re-branded to Nuvaxovid.