Mom charged in killing of 15-year-old child; young sibling also shot and in critical condition

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police have arrested a mother in connection to the shooting of two children, one of whom died at a home Friday night in Plymouth.

Just before 8 p.m., Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crimes Squad, assisted by Plymouth Police, responded to a call of a shooting at 104 North Main Street. Officials determined that two children had been inside of the home.

A 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 7-year-old is listed in critical condition.

A statement released by Sherri Turner, interim superintendent of Plymouth Public Schools, revealed that the victims were siblings. The 15-year-old was a student at Terryville High School; The 7-year-old is a student a Fisher Elementary School. Turner also stated that a third sibling was not in the home at the time of the shootings.

Plymouth Schools is providing counseling to families and staff on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Eli Terry Middle School.

“Our counselors, school psychologists, and social workers will also be available to provide support for students and staff when we return to school on Monday,” said Turner.

Officials have identified the suspect in this incident as Naomi Bell, 43, of Terryville. Sources say that Bell is the mother of the children who were shot.

Bell faces the following charges:

Murder with Special Circumstances

Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder with Special Circumstances

Bell is being detained in lieu of a $2.5 million bond and is scheduled for arraignment at GA #15 New Britain Superior Court on Monday.