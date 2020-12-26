Mom drops her 2 babies from 3rd story window, then jumps to escape roaring fire

IRMO, S.C. (AP/WNCN) — Authorities say a mother tossed her 1-year-old and 1-month-old children from their third story apartment to bystanders below to escape an apartment fire caused by a child playing with fireworks in South Carolina.

The Irmo Fire Department said the mother then jumped herself some 20 feet from the window and suffered a severe leg injury.

Fire officials say all three were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

Fire crews rescued six other people from the upper floors of the apartments.

Authorities say the fire around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the River Oaks Apartments damaged about 10 apartments and left about 35 people without a home two days before Christmas.

Photos from the scene showed flames shooting high above the apartments. Several of the units were gutted and the roof was burned through.

No other injuries were reported.