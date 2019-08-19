Mom holds ‘job fair’ for kids to earn allowance

News

by: WTVO

Photo: Shaketha Marion McGregor / Facebook

DUBLIN, Ga. (WTVO) — Attention, parents: Her kids were asking for an allowance, so one mom held her own job fair, listing available positions as kitchen manager, lead housekeeper, and laundry supervisor.

Shaketha Marion McGregor posted on Facebook that her kids “continue to ask for a new cellphone, an allowance, and to go places,” so she surprised them with her own job fair when they came home from school.

Her application even asks if they’re willing to work nights and weekends.

She also said the kids could get memberships to “Mom’s Credit Union.”

