Mom intentionally rams another mother’s vehicle after dispute at school

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman faces felony charges after she got into an argument with another mother at her child’s school on Monday, followed her and intentionally rammed her car at a red light, police said.

According to St. Petersburg Police, Briana Ciesha Morrison, 28, admitted to trying to fight the victim at their children’s school and then following her on 31st Street South.

Police say Morrison after rear-ending the victim “began pounding on the victim’s vehicle window yelling at her to come out of the car and fight,” the report said.

The victim in the other vehicle complained of back pain from the crash. The child’s school was not listed in the report.

Morrison was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and child abuse. The child abuse charge was added because Morrison had a child in the front passenger seat when she hit the other car.

