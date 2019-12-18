Mom picking up daughter dies, man aboard special needs bus also killed in SC crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A mother heading to pick up her daughter died and a man on a special needs bus also was killed when the bus and a car collided in Anderson County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Belton Honea Path Highway near Beeks Road, according to Highway Patrol.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, a vehicle crossed the center line and struck the Anderson County Disability and ADA special needs bus.

The driver of that vehicle, 53-year-old Sherri Depetrillo, was killed in the crash.

One of the passengers on the bus, 34-year-old Kevin LeCroy, was also killed in the crash.

All other people on the bus were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Officials say there were seven people on the bus.

The coroner said Depetrillo was headed to Belton Honea Path High School to pick up her daughter when the crash happened.

There’s no word on the extent of the injuries in the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.