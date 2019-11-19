Mom reacts after a false wall hiding children was found in Colorado daycare

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CNN Newsource) – Betsy Murphy took her son to Play Mountain Place for months before the in-home day care was raided by police.

“I intentionally placed my son here because I thought it was the best daycare in town…He kept saying don’t take me to the little house, don’t put me downstairs, don’t put me downstairs,” said Murphy.

The facility was shut down after investigators found 26 kids in a basement hidden behind a false wall.

Teachers at Carla Faith’s preschool just down the street are now out of a job, too.

“We came in on Thursday, and we’re just as blindsided as everybody else. And, we’re just as hurt,” said Counterpoint School teacher Stephanie Kring.

The state suspended licenses for both facilities because both were operated by Faith.

“Those kids were my life. It disturbs me that they were all ripped away from us,” said Kring.

The application for a child care license in Colorado does not ask applicants any questions about their license history in other states.

Diane Price, CEO of Early Connections Learning Centers, has worked in child care for 30 years.

“I don’t think we’ve seen anything quite this bold in a long time.”

She says parents should ask questions and most importantly, trust their instincts.

“Parents know their children better than anyone and so they need to trust their gut and really listen to their kiddos,” said Price.

