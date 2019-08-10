Mom sues school district after child is bullied, commits suicide

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) – A mother is alleging Horry County Schools was negligent in preventing her child from being bullied, which she claims ultimately lead to his committing suicide.

Kimberly Debreczeni filed the lawsuit Friday. In it, she claims the school district didn’t respond appropriately to ‘multiple instances of disability-based bullying’ at Aynor Middle School.

That’s what she says caused her 14-year-old autistic child “bodily injury, pain and suffering, mental anguish, loss of capacity to enjoy life and death.”

Debreczeni alleges that while at Aynor Middle School, her child– who was identified in the suit as T.I. — was subjected to harassment by fellow students and faculty.

The lawsuit continues by stating the school should have known about T.I.’s need for special accommodations, because of the IEP plan in place.

T.I. committed suicide on December 30, 2017.

The suit alleges negligence, gross negligence, and negligence per se along with wrongful death.

WBTW reached out to Horry County Schools, but the district does not comment on pending litigation.

