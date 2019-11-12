Mom tried to murder her children ages 4 and 9, officials say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/AP) — A Stafford County mother has been arrested, accused of trying to murder her two young children.

Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes for reports of a woman having a mental health crisis.

When deputies arrived they found a 9-year-old and 4-year-old alone inside a residence.

Tracy Ann Wiggins, 31, was found in a parked car near Centreport Parkway and the Interstate 95 entrance ramp shortly after and was taken into custody.

Authorities didn’t state how Wiggins allegedly tried to harm her children. The office said deputies “learned she had attempted to murder her two children before leaving the residence.”

She’s facing attempted capital murder charges and is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

