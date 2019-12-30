Monday is National Bacon Day!

(CNN Newsource) – Meat-lovers rejoice! It’s National Bacon Day on Monday.

Have it any way you want: With eggs, on a burger or salad, as a pizza topping, or perhaps as a maple-bacon donut or chocolate covered bacon on a stick.

Also known simply as “Bacon Day,” the celebration was created in 1997 by Meff “Human Cannonball” Leonard and Danya “D” Goodman.

They recommended eating bacon while viewing movies featuring actor Kevin Bacon, or films that have the word “bacon” in the title.

However you choose to enjoy the savory treat, it makes for a tasty start to the week.

