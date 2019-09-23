Monday marks first official day of Fall!

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN/CNN) – Time to get your pumpkins lined up and say goodbye to summer-it’s officially Fall!

The autumnal equinox began Monday at 3:50 a.m. ET.

This is the mid-point between the longest and shortest days of the year. It’s the moment when the sun is directly over the equator and the earth gets nearly the same amount of daylight and darkness.

Even though fall is here, it still may feel summer-like for a little longer.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, much of the US will have warmer-than-normal temperatures for part of the fall.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

