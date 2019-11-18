Monday marks Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s 91st birthday

(CNN Newsource) – Happy Birthday, Mickey and Minnie Mouse!

The two turn 91 years young on Monday.

That’s right, they share the same birthday. They made their big debuts in the animated movie “Steamboat Willie” in New York on Nov. 18, 1928.

You can mark the day by watching a cartoon featuring the pair or by wearing a classic Mickey Mouse watch or shirt!

Both Mickey and Minnie have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Walt Disney admitted privately in 1933 that Minnie and Mickey are married, but it’s never been officially stated.

Their original names were Mortimer and Minerva.

Mickey also has a middle name: Theodore.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now