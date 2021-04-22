Monkey escapes from Myrtle Beach Safari, bites woman in her backyard, police report

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A small monkey bit a woman in her yard Wednesday near Myrtle Beach Safari, according to police on the scene.

Horry County police officers said they spoke with the owner of the T.I.G.E.R.S. preserve, who said the monkey did get loose and wandered into the next neighborhood, according to the report. The owner told police the monkey was recovered and placed back into a cage.

According to the police, the person from T.I.G.E.R.S. preserve, who was not named, said the particular monkey does wander free within the facility and does get loose from time to time.

The incident happened on Keystone Lane, police told a News13 crew on scene. Police were nearby on Folly Road, which surrounds Myrtle Beach Safari, also called T.I.G.E.R.S.

The woman said she heard her dog barking outside and when she went outside to see why, she saw a small-sized monkey in her yard, according to the report. She told police the monkey lunged at her and bit her on the arm. She said once the monkey bit her, it lunged toward her chest, police reported. The monkey then fled the area.

Police observed bite marks on the woman’s left arm and she was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for the minor injuries.

News13 has reached out to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the USDA, and Horry County for more information.

News13 reached out to Myrtle Beach Safari to see if it has any involvement. ‘Doc’ Antle said he doesn’t know whether one of his monkeys got out and did this or not. The facility does have monkeys in it, he said, but he can’t say for sure whether the incident involved one of his monkeys or if someone nearby owns a monkey.

DHEC sent News13 the following statement:

“We were contacted by Horry County Animal Control regarding an incident potentially involving a primate in Horry County. This is an ongoing investigation. DHEC receives notification when people and/or pets are involved in an incident with an animal, and DHEC’s role in animal incident investigations is to determine if exposure to rabies is a factor.”