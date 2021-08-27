Montenegro police report finding 1 ton of cocaine in bananas

In this photo released by the Montenegro Police, said to show over 1 ton (2,000 pounds) of cocaine that was hidden in a shipment of bananas. Police on Thursday evening discovered 1,250 packages of cocaine in the village of Mojanovici, near the capital Podgorica.(Montenegro Police via AP)

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Police in Montenegro say they have seized more than one ton (2,000 pounds) of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas.

Authorities said officers discovered the cocaine, which was divided into 1,250 packages, on Thursday night in Mojanovici, a village near the capital.

Police tweeted on Friday that is the biggest seizure in Montenegro’s history.

They said two people have been arrested but didn’t provide details. A police statement said the seizure demonstrated “power and determination” in fighting organized crime and Montenegro’s reliability as an international partner.

The small Adriatic Sea nation of some 620,000 people needs to root out organized crime and corruption to move forward in its bid to join the European Union.