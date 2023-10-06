FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they conducted a months-long investigation into a suspect distributing large amounts of drugs within Fayetteville and Hope Mills that led to an arrest.

On Sept. 29, members of Fayetteville police with the assistance of the Hope Mills Police Department served two search warrants. Police say one was at an apartment near the 100 block of Briar Creek Circle in Fayetteville and the other was a residence on the 800 block of Encounter Place in Hope Mills.

Both search warrants led to the following seizures:

5,700 grams (5.7 kilos) of fentanyl pills.

2,070 grams (2.07 kilos) of fentanyl powder.

4,128 grand (4.128 kilos) of meth.

413 grams of MDMA.

538 grams of cocaine.

1,178 grams (2.6 lbs.) of marijuana.

5 handguns.

$358,415.00

(Courtesy Fayetteville Police Department) (Courtesy Fayetteville Police Department)

Kye Steven Robbins, 37 of Fayetteville, has been charged with two counts of trafficking meth, two counts of trafficking fentanyl, two counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of trafficking MDMA, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and maintaining a dwelling.

Robbins is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.