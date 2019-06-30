Moon says Trump and Kim to meet in DMZ on Sunday

A banner shows images, from left, of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump, displayed by protesters who demand the peace on Korean peninsula, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in says President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un will meet at the Korean Demilitarized Zone Sunday afternoon.

Moon says Kim accepted Trump’s invitation to meet when the U.S. president visits the heavily-fortified site at the Korean border village of Panmunjom.

Moon is praising the two leaders for “being so brave” to hold the meeting and says, “I hope President Trump will go down in history as the president who achieves peace on Korean Peninsula.”

Trump Saturday invited Kim to meet him at the border for a symbolic handshake. Trump also expressed openness to crossing into North Korean territory if Kim accepted, saying he’d “have no problem” becoming the first U.S. president to step into North Korea.

Moon earlier said that a potential handshake between Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarized Zone would represent “a significant milestone” and be an “historic event.”

Moon says as he and Trump sit down for talks in Seoul on Sunday that Trump’s tweet publicly suggesting the meeting represented a “big hope to the Korean people.”

