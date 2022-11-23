CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man accused of setting fire to a church and its Bible also faces charges related to break-ins at two banks, deputies say.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 24-year-old Shane Deante Jones of Eagle Springs faces 14 total counts — including five counts of felony burning of buildings — with more possible.

Deputies say they received reports of a brush fire set outside a business near Eagle Springs on Nov. 17.

Three days later, they responded to multiple reports of breaking or entering at businesses, including two banks near Seven Lakes. They reported multiple attempts to set fires inside a Truist Bank, where there was minor damage to the floor.

Deputies say they arrested Jones after receiving reports of a suspicious person walking in the area.

Sheriff’s investigators say Jones was in possession of evidence that linked him to the break-ins in Seven Lakes and the burning of a church in Candor.

Jones is charged with:

Five counts of felony burning of buildings.

Six counts of felony breaking or entering.

One count of felony setting fire to brush or woodlands.

One count of damaging crops or trees.

One count of injury to property in the county.

Jones is being held in the Moore County Detention Center on a $145,500 secured bond for all charges, deputies say, and is due in court Dec. 15.