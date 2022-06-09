VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man was arrested during a traffic stop for drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop n the 4700 block of U.S. Highway 1 in Vass.

During the traffic stop, deputies initiated a search of the vehicle which resulted in them locating cocaine, marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia.

Carlos Roosevelt Williams, 53, of Pinebluff was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Felony possession of schedule II-controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Maintain vehicle/dwell/place to keep a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce

Possession of drug paraphernalia

And possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Williams was released on a $7,500 unsecured bond. A court date is set for July 28