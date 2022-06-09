VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man was arrested during a traffic stop for drug paraphernalia.
On Wednesday, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop n the 4700 block of U.S. Highway 1 in Vass.
During the traffic stop, deputies initiated a search of the vehicle which resulted in them locating cocaine, marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia.
Carlos Roosevelt Williams, 53, of Pinebluff was charged with:
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- Felony possession of schedule II-controlled substance
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- Maintain vehicle/dwell/place to keep a controlled substance
- Possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- And possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Williams was released on a $7,500 unsecured bond. A court date is set for July 28