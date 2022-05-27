CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Board of Education announced the appointment of Dr. Tim Locklair as the next superintendent of Moore County Schools.

Dr. Locklair served as the MCS interim superintendent since February 1, 2002. He will begin his permanent superintendent duties effective July 1, 2022.

The five-month-long nationwide search process included a community and staff survey and comment period that resulted in 644 community member participants and 478 staff member participants. Eighteen applications were received from 10 different states and territories.

Through an interview process, the Board of Education narrowed the field to three finalist candidates. Ultimately, Locklair was selected by the Board of Education to become the district’s next superintendent.

“The board considered the community and staff input provided from the online superintendent survey portal. Although many qualified candidates applied, the board ultimately found the right candidate here at home in Moore County,” said Moore County Board of Education Chair Pam Thompson.

“The board felt that Dr. Locklair’s experience in Moore County, his demonstrated leadership as Chief Executive Officer and then as Interim Superintendent, and his obvious affection for and dedication to our students, teachers and staff would best serve the community and its schools for years to come.”

Locklair has a career in public education spanning nearly 30 years in North Carolina. Prior to assuming the role of interim superintendent for MCS, he served the district for more than five years as Chief Officer for Academics and Student Support Services, overseeing the technology; curriculum and instruction; student support services; exceptional children; federal programs; career and technical education; and planning, accountability and research departments.

Prior to joining MCS, Locklair served as Area Superintendent of Western Wake County for Wake County Schools. In this role, he has had direct supervision of 26 schools, including more than 2,000 employees and nearly 27,000 students in the Cary and Morrisville areas of Wake County. He also served as principal of Holly Springs High School and Apex Middle School in Wake County, and as principal of West Middle School for Montgomery County Schools.

Locklair began his career in Moore County as a social studies teacher and coach at his alma mater, Pinecrest High School, where he eventually became an assistant principal.

“I am humbled, honored and grateful that the board has asked me to continue to serve in this role,” said Locklair. “This is my home and where I grew up. Moore County and Moore County Schools is a special place.”

Locklair has a bachelor’s degree in Education from Western Carolina University. He went on to earn a master’s in School Administration and a doctorate in Education from East Carolina University.

“It has always been an honor for me to work and serve in the school district I attended, and it will continue to be a great honor for me to serve in this role,” said Locklair. “I am beyond excited to be continuing to collaborate with and to serve the school board, students, staff and community in the coming years.”