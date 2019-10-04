Moore County bus driver charged after middle school injured while exiting bus

TAYLORTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Moore County bus driver faces charges after a middle school student was injured while exiting the bus on Wednesday, the district confirms.

Bus number 18 was carrying 28 West Pine Middle School students home when it stopped in the area of Walker Avenue and Americus Street.

The Moore County School System said the “student was injured while exiting the bus at a stop. Injuries sustained were non-life-threatening.”

The school’s principal, Doug Massengill, Senior Director of Operations Dale Buie, and other school and central office staff went to the scene.

Highway Patrol and EMS were also called to the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Following an investigation by the Highway Patrol, the bus driver was charged with careless and reckless driving.

“Moore County Schools deeply regrets this incident occurred. We are working with the student’s family to ensure a smooth transition when he returns to school in the next several days,” the school system said in a statement.

The driver who was charged is not currently driving a bus for the system.

“We are investigating thoroughly,” Moore County Schools said.

