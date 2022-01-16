With a third of all Duke Energy customers in the dark, Moore County hit hardest in central NC

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County had a high percentage of power outages with nearly a third of all Duke Energy customers in the dark Sunday night, officials said.

As of 10:30 p.m., about 13,000 customers were without power in the county that includes the towns of Southern Pines and Pinehurst, according to Duke Energy.

County officials opened a shelter Saturday anticipating power outages, however by Sunday night no residents were there seeking help, Moore County Emergency Management officials said.

The Moore County Sports Complex – Recreation Center at 155 Hillcrest Park Lane in Carthage, opened at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Moore County officials said the shelter will remain open until Monday morning.

Anyone needing assistance from the shelter will need to pass a COVID-19 screening prior to entry, officials said.

For information about what the shelter will provide contact D. Bryan Phillips at 910-947-6317, go onto Moore County’s Public Safety Facebook page, Twitter, or official website.

