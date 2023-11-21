CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Vass man has been charged in connection to a structure and vehicle fire Saturday in Vass.

On Saturday, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fire involving a structure and a vehicle.

Sheriff’s investigators and the county Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire and determined it had been intentionally set. One person of interest was identified and was subsequently charged.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s investigators arrested 35-year-old Kennith Jermar Terry. He is charged with felony burning of buildings, felony breaking or entering, felony setting fire to woodlands, and burning personal property.

Terry was placed in the Moore County Detention Center without bond pending a first court appearance in Moore County District Court on Wednesday.