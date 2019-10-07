Moore County man charged with killing 14-month-old son

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old Robbins man was arrested last week and charged with murdering his 14-month-old son, Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced Monday.

On June 22, Moore County deputies were called to a Robbins home after receiving reports of an injured child.

The child, later identified as Noah Emmanuel Reza, was suffering from injuries when deputies arrived.

The boy’s father, Emmanuel Jonathan Reza, told deputies his son was injured in a fall at the home.

Noah was taken to UNC Medical Center but later died from his injuries, the sheriff said.

“Sheriff’s Detectives investigated the case over the next three months. As a result of this investigation, the victim’s father was arrested and charged in connection to the death,” Fields said in a release.

Reza was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse-serious bodily injury.

He received a $1 million secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 9.

