Moore County man gets $1 million bond for statutory rape, sex offense charges

EAGLE SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 43-year-old Eagle Springs man was arrested Wednesday on multiple sex-offense charges, according to a release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Romaro Dashon Kennedy is charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, felony first-degree sexual offense, and felony statutory rape. He is being held at the Moore County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Kennedy is due in court on Sept. 11.

No further information was released.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now