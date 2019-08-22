Live Now
Moore County man gets $1 million bond for statutory rape, sex offense charges

Romaro Dashon Kennedy

EAGLE SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 43-year-old Eagle Springs man was arrested Wednesday on multiple sex-offense charges, according to a release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Romaro Dashon Kennedy is charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, felony first-degree sexual offense, and felony statutory rape. He is being held at the Moore County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Kennedy is due in court on Sept. 11.

No further information was released.

