RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and made off with a big prize.

The NC Education Lottery said William Watson bought his $5,000,000 Ultimate ticket at Shop N Save on N.C. 211 in West End. His winning ticket was worth $100,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Watson took home $71,259.

The $5,000,000 Ultimate game debuted last month with five $5 million prizes and 15 $100,000 prizes. Five $5 million prizes and 13 $100,000 prizes are still unclaimed.

The NC Education Lottery said ticket sales from scratch-off games raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. Last year, $5 million was raised by the lottery for Moore County schools.